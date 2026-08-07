UCR in the News Skyline Drive: Joymaxxing Skyline Drive UCR philosopher John Martin Fischer featured on the Skyline Drive podcast hosted by Mangesh Hattikudur. More

UCR in the News New study finds weakening Atlantic Ocean current could increase atmospheric rivers in California ABC7 Los Angeles Wei Liu in Earth and Planetary Sciences, and his doctoral student Mohima Mimi, find the slowdown of the AMOC in the Atlantic has disturbing implications for California, and the world's climate. More

UCR in the News California proposal would build 8 data centers in Bay Area. Here’s where The San Francisco Chronicle Shaolei Ren, an associate professor the Bourns College of Engineering, discussed how data center developers are hungry for land. More

UCR in the News Deadly screwworm threatens U.S. cattle herd as cases climb The Los Angeles Times UCR entomology professor Alec Gerry speculates on ways the New World screwworm may have reentered the U.S., imperiling American dairy farms. More

UCR in the News Researchers took moss from the Californian desert – and found something very weird (and tiny) in it BBC Wildlife Magazine For a long time, scientists have taken one fact for granted: fungi and moss don’t establish symbiotic relationships with each other (moss would be the only major lineage of land plants with that trait). Kian Kelly and Jason Stajich from UCR's Microbiology and Plant Pathology Department authored a new study showing that in fact, they do form relationships. More

UCR in the News Aliens may not even have bodies, new theory says Vice According to a new paper by philosophers Eric Schwitzgebel of the University of California, Riverside, and Jeremy Pober of the University of Lisbon, if consciousness exists beyond Earth, it could take forms we can’t even imagine, and it might not even inhabit anything we’d recognize as a body. More

UCR in the News How lifelong learning helps older adults stay sharp and connected Mercury News Rachel Wu studies how people learn across the lifespan. More