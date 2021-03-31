UCR in the News Diversity Is Not Enough in Fundraising Offices The Chronicle of Philanthropy Peter Hayashida, president of the UC Riverside Foundation, says that to increase diversity in fundraising, the nonprofit world needs to look past short-term goals. More

UCR in the News Plant gene discovery could help scientists develop heat-tolerant crops United Press International Meng Chen, a professor of botany and plant sciences, helped find a gene that enables plants to sense changes in temperature. It's an essential element of helping plants endure warmer temperatures. More

UCR in the News "Fool's gold" fossils reveal trilobites breathed through their legs New Atlas Jin-Bo Hou and Nigel Hughes, both in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, discovered an unusual fact about trilobites, that roamed Earth about 450 million years ago. More

UCR in the News You’re vaccinated and ready to travel. Here’s your pre-trip checklist. Washington Post Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist and public health and medical ethics professor, says vaccine passports are a helpful way to encourage people to get vaccines, and that a vaccine requirement for travel isn't a new idea. More

UCR in the News The World Happiness Report is out, with a surprising picture of global resilience Stars and Stripes Sonja Lyubomirsky, psychology professor, at the University of California at Riverside, says she expected much bigger declines in well-being during the pandemic than she saw in her study on happiness. More

UCR in the News Vaccine passports rekindle fears over data privacy and government tracking KCRW Richard M. Carpiano, professor of public policy and sociology, says the idea of a vaccine passport raises privacy concerns, including fears of government monitoring and how third parties might use medical information. More

UCR in the News New generation looks to fight Asian hate Danville Register & Bee Edward Chang, a Korean American professor of ethnic studies, says as victims of racial hatred, Asians need to become more active against injustice, reporting cases of hate incidents and fight back, and demanding representation. More