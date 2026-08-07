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Skyline Drive: Joymaxxing

Skyline Drive | August 4, 2026
UCR philosopher John Martin Fischer featured on the Skyline Drive podcast hosted by Mangesh Hattikudur.
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UCR in the News

New study finds weakening Atlantic Ocean current could increase atmospheric rivers in California

ABC7 Los Angeles | July 29, 2026
Wei Liu in Earth and Planetary Sciences, and his doctoral student Mohima Mimi, find the slowdown of the AMOC in the Atlantic has disturbing implications for California, and the world's climate.
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UCR in the News

California proposal would build 8 data centers in Bay Area. Here’s where

The San Francisco Chronicle | July 8, 2026
Shaolei Ren, an associate professor the Bourns College of Engineering, discussed how data center developers are hungry for land.
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UCR in the News

Deadly screwworm threatens U.S. cattle herd as cases climb

The Los Angeles Times | July 7, 2026
UCR entomology professor Alec Gerry speculates on ways the New World screwworm may have reentered the U.S., imperiling American dairy farms. 
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UCR in the News

Researchers took moss from the Californian desert – and found something very weird (and tiny) in it

BBC Wildlife Magazine | July 4, 2026
For a long time, scientists have taken one fact for granted: fungi and moss don’t establish symbiotic relationships with each other (moss would be the only major lineage of land plants with that trait). Kian Kelly and Jason Stajich from UCR's Microbiology and Plant Pathology Department authored a new study showing that in fact, they do form relationships.
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UCR in the News

Aliens may not even have bodies, new theory says

Vice | July 4, 2026
According to a new paper by philosophers Eric Schwitzgebel of the University of California, Riverside, and Jeremy Pober of the University of Lisbon, if consciousness exists beyond Earth, it could take forms we can’t even imagine, and it might not even inhabit anything we’d recognize as a body.
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UCR in the News

How lifelong learning helps older adults stay sharp and connected

Mercury News | June 20, 2026
Rachel Wu studies how people learn across the lifespan.
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UCR in the News

Scientists are on the lookout for the New World screwworm fly in California

CBS News | June 18, 2026
Entomologist Amy Murillo shared a rare, up-close look at the flesh-eating fly now terrorizing cattle and dairy farmers.
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