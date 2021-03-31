News

Diversity Is Not Enough in Fundraising Offices

The Chronicle of Philanthropy | April 6, 2021
Peter Hayashida, president of the UC Riverside Foundation, says that to increase diversity in fundraising, the nonprofit world needs to look past short-term goals. 
Plant gene discovery could help scientists develop heat-tolerant crops

United Press International | April 6, 2021
Meng Chen, a professor of botany and plant sciences, helped find a gene that enables plants to sense changes in temperature. It's an essential element of helping plants endure warmer temperatures.
"Fool's gold" fossils reveal trilobites breathed through their legs

New Atlas | April 5, 2021
Jin-Bo Hou and Nigel Hughes, both in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, discovered an unusual fact about trilobites, that roamed Earth about 450 million years ago.
You’re vaccinated and ready to travel. Here’s your pre-trip checklist.

Washington Post | April 2, 2021
Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist and public health and medical ethics professor, says vaccine passports are a helpful way to encourage people to get vaccines, and that a vaccine requirement for travel isn't a new idea.
The World Happiness Report is out, with a surprising picture of global resilience

Stars and Stripes | April 2, 2021
Sonja Lyubomirsky, psychology professor, at the University of California at Riverside, says she expected much bigger declines in well-being during the pandemic than she saw in her study on happiness.  
Vaccine passports rekindle fears over data privacy and government tracking

KCRW | March 30, 2021
Richard M. Carpiano, professor of public policy and sociology, says the idea of a vaccine passport raises privacy concerns, including fears of government monitoring and how third parties might use medical information.
New generation looks to fight Asian hate

Danville Register & Bee | March 29, 2021
Edward Chang, a Korean American professor of ethnic studies, says as victims of racial hatred, Asians need to become more active against injustice, reporting cases of hate incidents and  fight back, and demanding representation.
Over-the-Top Mayan Tomb Reveals Man Who Lived a Bit Too Large

The Daily Beast | March 28, 2021
A team led by Kenichiro Tsukamoto, an assistant professor of anthropology, discovered surprising remains near the borders of Belize and Guatemala.
