Latest News
Latest Events
Popular Stories
UCR in the News
Skyline Drive: Joymaxxing
UCR philosopher John Martin Fischer featured on the Skyline Drive podcast hosted by Mangesh Hattikudur.
UCR in the News
New study finds weakening Atlantic Ocean current could increase atmospheric rivers in California
Wei Liu in Earth and Planetary Sciences, and his doctoral student Mohima Mimi, find the slowdown of the AMOC in the Atlantic has disturbing implications for California, and the world's climate.
UCR in the News
California proposal would build 8 data centers in Bay Area. Here’s where
Shaolei Ren, an associate professor the Bourns College of Engineering, discussed how data center developers are hungry for land.
UCR in the News
Deadly screwworm threatens U.S. cattle herd as cases climb
UCR entomology professor Alec Gerry speculates on ways the New World screwworm may have reentered the U.S., imperiling American dairy farms.
UCR in the News
Researchers took moss from the Californian desert – and found something very weird (and tiny) in it
For a long time, scientists have taken one fact for granted: fungi and moss don’t establish symbiotic relationships with each other (moss would be the only major lineage of land plants with that trait). Kian Kelly and Jason Stajich from UCR's Microbiology and Plant Pathology Department authored a new study showing that in fact, they do form relationships.
UCR in the News
Aliens may not even have bodies, new theory says
According to a new paper by philosophers Eric Schwitzgebel of the University of California, Riverside, and Jeremy Pober of the University of Lisbon, if consciousness exists beyond Earth, it could take forms we can’t even imagine, and it might not even inhabit anything we’d recognize as a body.
UCR in the News
How lifelong learning helps older adults stay sharp and connected
Rachel Wu studies how people learn across the lifespan.
UCR in the News
Scientists are on the lookout for the New World screwworm fly in California
Entomologist Amy Murillo shared a rare, up-close look at the flesh-eating fly now terrorizing cattle and dairy farmers.